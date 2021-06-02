ThedaCare has available walk-in appointments for COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Shawano and Waupaca on Thursday, June 3.

Walk-in appointments are available:

Thursday, June 3 ThedaCare Physicians- Shawano 8:00-9:00 a.m. and 3:30-5:00 p.m. 39 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments



Thursday, June 3 ThedaCare Physicians- Waupaca 4:30-6:00 p.m. 25 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments



Walk-in Appointments are available to any community member and they do not need to be ThedaCare patients.

For vaccine appointments other than the walk-in clinics, patients can schedule an appointment through ThedaCare’s scheduling process. Scheduled patients will have the opportunity to pick the time and location that works for them along with the vaccine manufacturer.

The Wisconsin Department of Health recently reminded the public that providers can not charge for the COVID-19 vaccine.