ThedaCare has available walk-in appointments for COVID vaccine

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Shawano and Waupaca on Thursday, June 3.
Walk-in appointments are available:
- Thursday, June 3
- ThedaCare Physicians- Shawano
- 8:00-9:00 a.m. and 3:30-5:00 p.m.
- 39 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments
- Thursday, June 3
- ThedaCare Physicians- Waupaca
- 4:30-6:00 p.m.
- 25 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments
Walk-in Appointments are available to any community member and they do not need to be ThedaCare patients.
For vaccine appointments other than the walk-in clinics, patients can schedule an appointment through ThedaCare’s scheduling process. Scheduled patients will have the opportunity to pick the time and location that works for them along with the vaccine manufacturer.
The Wisconsin Department of Health recently reminded the public that providers can not charge for the COVID-19 vaccine.