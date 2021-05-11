FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare has open vaccine walk-in appointments in Neenah, Waupaca

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has available vaccination appointments including some walk-in appointments in Neenah and Waupaca.

According to ThedaCare, the walk-in appointments are available at:

  • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
    • Wednesday, May 12
    • 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    • 30 appointments, Pfizer doses will be administered
  • ThedaCare Physicians-Waupaca
    • Friday, May 14
    • 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • 25 appointments, Moderna doses will be administered

Anyone receiving the vaccine does not need to be a ThedaCare patient, and community members will register to receive the vaccine on-site, says ThedaCare.

For more information, visit ThedaCare’s website.

