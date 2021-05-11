ThedaCare has open vaccine walk-in appointments in Neenah, Waupaca

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has available vaccination appointments including some walk-in appointments in Neenah and Waupaca.
According to ThedaCare, the walk-in appointments are available at:
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- Wednesday, May 12
- 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- 30 appointments, Pfizer doses will be administered
- ThedaCare Physicians-Waupaca
- Friday, May 14
- 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 25 appointments, Moderna doses will be administered
Anyone receiving the vaccine does not need to be a ThedaCare patient, and community members will register to receive the vaccine on-site, says ThedaCare.
For more information, visit ThedaCare’s website.