ThedaCare has open vaccine walk-in appointments in Neenah, Waupaca

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has available vaccination appointments including some walk-in appointments in Neenah and Waupaca.

According to ThedaCare, the walk-in appointments are available at:

ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah Wednesday, May 12 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 30 appointments, Pfizer doses will be administered

ThedaCare Physicians-Waupaca Friday, May 14 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 25 appointments, Moderna doses will be administered



Anyone receiving the vaccine does not need to be a ThedaCare patient, and community members will register to receive the vaccine on-site, says ThedaCare.

For more information, visit ThedaCare’s website.