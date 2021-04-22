FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare has walk-in vaccine appointments for Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has some walk-in appointments available for Thursday, April 22 at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

According to officials, 50 walk-in appointments will be available at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Between December 24 and April 20, ThedaCare has reportedly administered 55,532 vaccines. ThedaCare says they plan to receive 2,954 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from April 21 to May 4.

“It’s encouraging to see the number of people who have received their vaccine from ThedaCare, from other health systems and public health partners,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

ThedaCare has five vaccine clinics open for the next several weeks including:

  • Appleton
  • Berlin
  • Neenah
  • Shawano
  • Waupaca

ThedaCare uses a direct scheduling process, and no vaccine order is required for the direct scheduling process, according to ThedaCare.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field