ThedaCare has walk-in vaccine appointments for Thursday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has some walk-in appointments available for Thursday, April 22 at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

According to officials, 50 walk-in appointments will be available at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Between December 24 and April 20, ThedaCare has reportedly administered 55,532 vaccines. ThedaCare says they plan to receive 2,954 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from April 21 to May 4.

“It’s encouraging to see the number of people who have received their vaccine from ThedaCare, from other health systems and public health partners,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

ThedaCare has five vaccine clinics open for the next several weeks including:

Appleton

Berlin

Neenah

Shawano

Waupaca

ThedaCare uses a direct scheduling process, and no vaccine order is required for the direct scheduling process, according to ThedaCare.