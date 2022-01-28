NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Heightened visitor restrictions have been implemented at ThedaCare locations as they try to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

Multiple changes were announced to ThedaCare locations in an attempt to minimize the impact of COVID-19. Screeners will continue to be present along with the mask requirement.

“To help ensure the safest environment possible for our patients, team members and communities, we ask that everyone continue following recommendations including wearing a mask, staying home when ill, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently, getting vaccinated and receiving a booster dose if eligible,” said Dr. Michael Hooker, ThedaCare Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care.

The restrictions include:

No visitors for COVID-positive or non-COVID patients, except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will be pre-arranged through care teams.

For Family Birth Care, visitors will be strictly limited to one essential person throughout the entire stay. No children are allowed.

One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility.

Please do not visit, or accompany patients, if you are experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose, ect.

Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or do not comply with masking guidelines, will be asked to leave.

There are other details for specific ThedaCare locations including:

ThedaCare Hospitals and Surgery Centers No visitors for COVID positive patients except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will pre-arranged through care teams. No visitors for non-COVID patients, including in the Emergency Department. Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances. Surgical patients will not be permitted to have visitors wait for them in facilities. One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility). For Family Birth Care, visitors will be strictly limited to one essential person throughout the entire stay. No children are allowed. Patients presenting for Outpatient Care in a hospital setting are allowed to enter with their minor children if no alternative. Children must be masked at all times. Visitors who are showing signs of illness will be asked to leave the facility. Additional restrictions may be imposed based on the clinical status of the patient or provider judgment.

ThedaCare Clinics To limit visitors in waiting areas and clinical spaces, patients should come to their appointments alone. One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility). Patients presenting for Outpatient Care are allowed to enter with their minor children if no alternative. Children must be masked at all times.

The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor Visitors are permitted. For the protection of residents, limited visitors are recommended. Visitors will be screened and masks are required. All visits must occur in resident rooms or designated area. Please do not visit if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

ThedaCare Emergency Departments No visitors permitted. Only one parent/guardian allowed to accompany minor, or a patient with medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

Regional Cancer Center To limit exposure in waiting areas and clinical spaces, visitors are not permitted to attend in-person appointments or wait in waiting areas. One visitor may accompany a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility), as determined by the patient. Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.



ThedaCare says they will continue to monitor the situation and update the restrictions as the situation evolves.

“ThedaCare will continue to monitor and adapt visitor restrictions and screening guidelines as necessary to protect our patients, team members and visitors,” said Dr. Hooker.

More information about ThedaCare’s protocols can be found on their website. Visitor policies for each health system in northeast Wisconsin can be found here.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.