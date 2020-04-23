ThedaCare in Appleton celebrates discharge of 11th coronavirus patient

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Team members at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton to celebrate the discharge of the 11th confirmed coronavirus patient from ThedaCare.

According to ThedaCare, 79-year-old Keith Jameson of Appleton spent 16 days in the hospital and has now been reunited with his family.

Staff at Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center was able to celebrate the discharge of a coronavirus patient on Thursday as well.

Last week, Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare celebrated the discharge of a coronavirus patient while Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy celebrated the discharge of a coronavirus ICU patient.

