NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Parents looking to give their children who are six months old and up can now schedule an appointment at most ThedaCare locations.

ThedaCare announced that starting on July 12, it will begin offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to children six months and older. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children back in mid-June.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children six months through four years reportedly requires three total doses. The Moderna vaccine for children six months through five years requires only two doses.

“Vaccinations are currently the most important tool in our toolbox. It is recommended that we vaccinate children in this age group and provide them better protection, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

Residents can start scheduling vaccination appointments for children six months and older. Vaccines will reportedly be offered at ThedaCare locations across the area.

More information can be found on ThedaCare’s website.