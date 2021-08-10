ThedaCare offering additional locations for COVID-19 vaccine

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Northeast and Central Wisconsin due to the Delta variant, Thedacare is offering the vaccine at more locations.

Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer, says, “By offering the vaccine at more locations, such as primary care clinics and pediatric clinics, it ensures our patients and community members have convenient options and easy access to the protection against COVID-19.”

The additional vaccination sites, when they will begin offering the vaccine, and which version of the vaccine they will be offering are listed below:

Date to begin offering vaccine: Monday, August 9, 2021:

ThedaCare Physicians – Oshkosh – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Wautoma – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Ripon – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Eastridge – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Berlin – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Green Lake – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Menasha – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Darboy – Pfizer

Date to begin offering vaccine: Tuesday, August 10, 2021:

ThedaCare Physicians – Appleton West

Date to begin offering vaccine: Wednesday, August 11, 2021:

ThedaCare Physicians – Black Creek

Locations already offering the vaccine:

ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics – Appleton – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics – Darboy – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics – Neenah – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Neenah – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Appleton North (Encircle Health Campus) – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Manawa – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – Weyauwega – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians – New London – Pfizer

ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine – Appleton – Moderna

ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine – Neenah – Moderna

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 52.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.