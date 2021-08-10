ThedaCare offering additional locations for COVID-19 vaccine

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Northeast and Central Wisconsin due to the Delta variant, Thedacare is offering the vaccine at more locations.
Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer, says, “By offering the vaccine at more locations, such as primary care clinics and pediatric clinics, it ensures our patients and community members have convenient options and easy access to the protection against COVID-19.”
The additional vaccination sites, when they will begin offering the vaccine, and which version of the vaccine they will be offering are listed below:
Date to begin offering vaccine: Monday, August 9, 2021:
- ThedaCare Physicians – Oshkosh – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Wautoma – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Ripon – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Eastridge – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Berlin – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Green Lake – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Menasha – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Darboy – Pfizer
Date to begin offering vaccine: Tuesday, August 10, 2021:
- ThedaCare Physicians – Appleton West
Date to begin offering vaccine: Wednesday, August 11, 2021:
- ThedaCare Physicians – Black Creek
Locations already offering the vaccine:
- ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics – Appleton – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics – Darboy – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics – Neenah – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Neenah – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Appleton North (Encircle Health Campus) – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Manawa – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – Weyauwega – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians – New London – Pfizer
- ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine – Appleton – Moderna
- ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine – Neenah – Moderna
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 52.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.