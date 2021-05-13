ThedaCare offers COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15-year-olds, appointments at multiple locations

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds with appointments available at multiple locations.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved expanding usage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15-year-olds, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for emergency use authorization.

Although most children who contract COVID-19 have mild symptoms, ThedaCare says they can infect adults in their families, as well as outside the home.

Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer, noted that although infrequent, some children do get very sick from COVID-19, and prevention of serious illness in children is an important goal of vaccination.

“We encourage children in the 12-15-year-old age group who can safely receive the vaccine, do so,” says Dr. Cockley. “Children have been among those most impacted by the pandemic – from virtual learning and masking to being isolated and away from friends, they have found ways to adapt. If more people are vaccinated, it will help us all return to a sense of normalcy, and allow our children to get back to those activities many of them have missed over the past year.”

According to the CDC, Pfizer has reported that children experience similar side effects as adults do after receiving the vaccine. The most common are pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. Health officials say the side effects generally subside in 24 hours.

“When it comes to considering whether to get your child vaccinated, parents should have a conversation with their child’s health care provider and do their own research from trusted sources, including the CDC,” says Dr. Cockley.

At this time, community members can schedule vaccination appointments for 12-15-year-olds through ThedaCare.

Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people age 12 and older. ThedaCare says they will have five vaccine clinics open across their service area for the next several weeks.

All 12-15-year-old children who are being vaccinated will need to have a parent/guardian with them at the vaccination appointment for consent. Written consent will not be accepted.

Locations with available appointments include Appleton, Berlin, Neenah, Shawano and Waupaca.

ThedaCare will manage COVID-19 vaccine scheduling for people primarily through MyThedaCare/My Chart.

If you or your children are not current ThedaCare patients or do not have MyThedaCare, you can set up a free account at MyThedaCare.org. MyThedaCare is also accessible on mobile devices through the MyChart app (available on both iOS and Android).

ThedaCare says parents will need to create an account for themselves and then one for their child, if they do not already have one. If you are creating a new account for a minor child, a proxy request will need to be completed.

If you need help locating the information or are having trouble accessing your MyThedaCare account, please call the MyThedaCare technical help desk at 877.259.6180.

If you cannot access MyThedaCare, you can call your primary care provider’s office or 920.830.6877.