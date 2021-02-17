ThedaCare offers free COVID-19 testing for Omro area, as cases spike

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Positive COVID-19 cases in the Omro community have increased, and now ThedaCare is offering free testing to residents this week.

The School District of Omro announced that in-person classes at the high school would be canceled for at least a week due to the spike in positive cases.

“We want to make testing available to as many students, staff and community members as possible, and we appreciate ThedaCare providing the resources to do so,” says Superintendent Jay Jones, School District of Omro

The free mobile testing will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Omro High School parking lot.

ThedaCare says it has the capability to provide 300-400 tests during this time.

“We commend the School District of Omro for quickly identifying and responding to the increased number of positive cases in the area. To best manage community spread of COVID-19, testing and contact tracing are critical,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

According to ThedaCare the drive-through testing is free and available to all community members that are experiencing symptoms, those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about having the virus.

Appointments are not required but are recommended. Individuals can pre-register online by visiting this website.