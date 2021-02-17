FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare offers free COVID-19 testing for Omro area, as cases spike

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Positive COVID-19 cases in the Omro community have increased, and now ThedaCare is offering free testing to residents this week.

The School District of Omro announced that in-person classes at the high school would be canceled for at least a week due to the spike in positive cases.

“We want to make testing available to as many students, staff and community members as possible, and we appreciate ThedaCare providing the resources to do so,” says Superintendent Jay Jones, School District of Omro

The free mobile testing will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Omro High School parking lot.

ThedaCare says it has the capability to provide 300-400 tests during this time.

“We commend the School District of Omro for quickly identifying and responding to the increased number of positive cases in the area. To best manage community spread of COVID-19, testing and contact tracing are critical,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

According to ThedaCare the drive-through testing is free and available to all community members that are experiencing symptoms, those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about having the virus.

Appointments are not required but are recommended. Individuals can pre-register online by visiting this website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs eyes state title repeat

Boys Basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week