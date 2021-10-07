ThedaCare offers third COVID-19 vaccine, boosters for eligible groups

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is now administering third doses and boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are eligible.

According to a release, the change happened due to the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS), allowing those who are eligible to increase protection against COVID-19.

Third doses

The FDA recently updated its Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) and recommended third doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for those with immunosuppressive conditions. ThedaCare explains this includes, but does not limit, the following conditions:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

ThedaCare officials say anyone who requests a third dose will have to self-attest to their immunocompromised status. The additional dose should be administered at least 28 days following completion of the initial vaccine series.

Booster doses

In September, the FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow for use of a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series for the following people:

People who are 65 years of age and older.

18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19.

ThedaCare officials say institutions or occupations that could lead to frequent exposure include, but does not limit, the following:

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities).

Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers).

Food and agriculture workers.

Manufacturing workers.

Corrections workers.

U.S. Postal Service workers.

Public transit workers.

Grocery store workers.

Health officials say the Pfizer booster authorization only applies to people whose primary series was the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine are not authorized for booster doses at this time, per FDA guidelines.

How to schedule

ThedaCare manages their COVID-19 vaccine scheduling through MyThedaCare/My Chart. If you don’t have access to the internet, people can also schedule appointments by calling 920-830-6877 or 800-236-2236.

If you’re not a current ThedaCare patient or do not have MyThedaCare, you are able to set up a free account at MyThedaCare.org.