ThedaCare prepares for rollout of vaccine for adults 65 and older

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout plan begins on Jan. 25, adults over the age of 65, in addition to other groups, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

ThedaCare is prioritizing this demographic to help protect those from serious illness and death.

“Team members will be vaccinating larger groups while continuing to administer vaccines to ThedaCare team members and affiliate providers, as well as police and fire personnel. We understand that older adults are more likely to experience severe illness from COVID-19. Prioritizing this population will help protect more people from serious illness and death,” says, Mark Cockley, MD, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer and President of Clinically Integrated Network.

The DHS mentioned Wisconsin receives around 70,000 first-dose vaccines per week, there are approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites who are 65 and older, including roughly 120,000 in Northeast Wisconsin.

The amount of vaccine health systems receive from the federal and state government will determine how quickly these groups of people can get vaccinated.

According to ThedaCare, they will manage COVID-19 vaccine scheduling for people in Phase 1B primarily online. This process ensures a single channel of coordination of the vaccine and that the vaccine becomes part of patients’ electronic medical records.

ThedaCare will have multiple sites that can provide the vaccine. People receiving the vaccine from ThedaCare are able to choose which location is best for them.

According to a release, ThedaCare is asking for patients to not call their health care providers to schedule a vaccination, and there are no waitlists for the vaccine.

For more information visit their website.