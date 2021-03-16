ThedaCare provides COVID-safe spring break options

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are still recommending people to avoid traveling whenever possible, and with spring break approaching ThedaCare provided some potential recommendations that are safe.
St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and the CDC recently recommended people to ‘stay away’.
“We’re likely all ready for a vacation. At this point, it is just not recommended. Travel increases the possibility of contracting or spreading COVID-19 because you will be exposed to more people,” says Dr. Robert Sedlacek, a Family Medicine Physician with ThedaCare Physicians-Waupaca.
ThedaCare released some ‘Staycation’ ideas including:
- Planning a family movie marathon, with each member choosing a film to watch.
- With many Wisconsin state and county parks being open, plan a mulitple-park visit.
- Get take-out or curbside delivery from local restaurants you haven’t yet tried.
- Try a virtual staycation, planning virtual calls with friends and family from around the country.
- Plan a series of virtual visits to art museums or explore other online travel resources.
“While spring vacations can be helpful in upholding our mental health, it’s important not to sacrifice our physical health in the process,” said Dr. Sedlacek.
For those that are traveling the CDC released guidelines to help protect from COVID-19:
- If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
- Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before you travel.
- Check travel restrictions before you go.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public settings.
- Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet from anyone who did not travel with you.
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and bring extra supplies.
- Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Do NOT travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick or you test positive for COVID-19.