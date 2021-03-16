ThedaCare provides COVID-safe spring break options

Forests and parks has been opened for people and the family is trying to enjoy the Spring despite the coronavirus pandemic. Nikon D850

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are still recommending people to avoid traveling whenever possible, and with spring break approaching ThedaCare provided some potential recommendations that are safe.

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and the CDC recently recommended people to ‘stay away’.

“We’re likely all ready for a vacation. At this point, it is just not recommended. Travel increases the possibility of contracting or spreading COVID-19 because you will be exposed to more people,” says Dr. Robert Sedlacek, a Family Medicine Physician with ThedaCare Physicians-Waupaca.

ThedaCare released some ‘Staycation’ ideas including:

Planning a family movie marathon, with each member choosing a film to watch.

With many Wisconsin state and county parks being open, plan a mulitple-park visit.

Get take-out or curbside delivery from local restaurants you haven’t yet tried.

Try a virtual staycation, planning virtual calls with friends and family from around the country.

Plan a series of virtual visits to art museums or explore other online travel resources.

“While spring vacations can be helpful in upholding our mental health, it’s important not to sacrifice our physical health in the process,” said Dr. Sedlacek.

For those that are traveling the CDC released guidelines to help protect from COVID-19: