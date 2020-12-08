ThedaCare receives PPE donation with assistance from Amy Schumer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is set to receive PPE donations after a ThedaCare affiliated physician chatted with Amy Schumer.

“These PPE items will help protect our team members, and ensure that we are here to care for our communities. It means a great deal that this donation was coordinated through a very neat source to offer support for our hospital system,” says Kristin Lyerly, MD, Obstetrician, and Gynecologist with Women’s Care of Wisconsin.

Dr. Lyerly became connected to BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission after joining performer Amy Schumer on a Zoom event for the Biden Campaign while Dr. Lyerly was running for Wisconsin’s 88th State Assembly District.

Dr. Lyerly became connected to BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission after joining performer Amy Schumer on a Zoom event for the Biden Campaign while Dr. Lyerly was running for Wisconsin’s 88th State Assembly District.

ThedaCare received a PPE donation from BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission. The PPE donation to ThedaCare included surgical masks, KN95 masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bethenny Frankel, founded BStrong, the disaster relief initiative in 2017 to offer emergency assistance to those in crisis. ThedaCare recently received a PPE donation from BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission.

Dr. Lyerly became connected to BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission after joining performer Amy Schumer on a Zoom event for the Biden Campaign while Dr. Lyerly was running for Wisconsin’s 88th State Assembly District.

“Before the Zoom went live, Amy and I chatted a little bit about the COVID-19 situation in Wisconsin, and the impact to health care workers in our state. Amy, who has a close friend in nursing on Long Island, was concerned that hospitals were still running into hurdles to acquire certain PPE. The next day Amy called me, and asked where she could send a donation to help keep our team members safe. It was an incredibly thoughtful gesture from a woman who has dedicated her career to lifting us up and making us laugh,” says Dr. Lyerly.

The PPE donation to ThedaCare included surgical masks, KN95 masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

BStrong is a disaster relief initiative led by Bethenny Frankel, who has been organizing efforts to support those on the frontlines of the pandemic. Global Empowerment Mission in partnership with BStrong has provided millions of articles of PPE to hundreds of facilities.