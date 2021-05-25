ThedaCare releases updated COVID-19 testing information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – More information regarding additional COVID-19 testing sites was released by ThedaCare.
The schedule for week is as follows:
- Tuesday, May 25
- Waushara County Fairgrounds – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 26
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, May 27
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The testing at Waushara County Fairgrounds is PCR testing which can have results within 24-48 hours. The testing at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah has rapid testing available which can have most results within 15 minutes.
The drive-through testing is free and though appointments are not required, they are recommended, according to ThedaCare. Appointments can be registered online.