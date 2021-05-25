FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare releases updated COVID-19 testing information

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A “COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing” Sign Sits in the Foreground While Two Female Nurses Wearing Gowns and Surgical Face Masks Talk to Patients in their Cars in a Drive-Up (Drive Through) COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Testing Line Outside a Medical Clinic/Hospital Outdoors (Second Wave) in the Background

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – More information regarding additional COVID-19 testing sites was released by ThedaCare.

The schedule for week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, May 25
    • Waushara County Fairgrounds – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 26
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 27
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The testing at Waushara County Fairgrounds is PCR testing which can have results within 24-48 hours. The testing at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah has rapid testing available which can have most results within 15 minutes.

The drive-through testing is free and though appointments are not required, they are recommended, according to ThedaCare. Appointments can be registered online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play