ThedaCare releases updated COVID-19 testing information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – More information regarding additional COVID-19 testing sites was released by ThedaCare.

The schedule for week is as follows:

Tuesday, May 25 Waushara County Fairgrounds – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



The testing at Waushara County Fairgrounds is PCR testing which can have results within 24-48 hours. The testing at ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah has rapid testing available which can have most results within 15 minutes.

The drive-through testing is free and though appointments are not required, they are recommended, according to ThedaCare. Appointments can be registered online.