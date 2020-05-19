ThedaCare resumes services with phased-in approach

NEENAH, Wis, (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced that it will begin to reopen its services slowly in a phased-in approach.

ThedaCare shares that many of its services were deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but will now start to be open them up again through a slow phased-in approach.

The medical center says the phases will be prioritized by patient needs and risks starting with all essential surgeries, then followed by primary care and other specialties and diagnostics.

Thedacare notes that virtual services will be available for the community.

In an interview with Local 5, the President and CEO of ThedaCare Dr. Imran Andrabi said, “In the last two and a half weeks we’ve done about a thousand surgical procedures already which have gone really well and I’m really happy with the fact that we really have had no issues with safety or quality, which is a positive thing for us and for the people in the community.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak