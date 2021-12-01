ThedaCare scheduling COVID-19 booster shots for all eligible adults

(WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced they are now scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 booster shot.

As the rise in COVID-19 cases continues, the FDA and CDC have recommended that the expanded eligibility of booster shots be to all people 18-year-old and older who have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The recommendation came hours after President Biden commented on the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.

ThedaCare is scheduling booster appointments for those 18-years-old and older who are eligible, which is in addition to groups like healthcare workers and those 65 and older, which were previously approved. Healthcare officials say that patients are able to mix and match their vaccine manufacturer for the booster shot, for example, if they received the Pfizer for their initial vaccine series, they are able to get Moderna or Johnson and Johnson as a booster.

Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer said now is the time to get vaccinated, “With the holidays upon us and COVID cases rising rapidly, now is the time to receive a booster, if eligible, to bolster your protection and decrease the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalization or death.”

To schedule your booster shot with ThedaCare, visit MyThedaCare/MyChart or by calling 920-830-6877 or 800-236-2236.