ThedaCare sees record number of COVID patients, deferring certain surgeries

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced that they are deferring non-urgent elective surgeries after seeing a ‘record number’ of COVID-19 patients.

Officials say that nearly 80% of COVID patients who have been hospitalized or in the ICU at ThedaCare during the pandemic were unvaccinated.

“Because of the dramatically rising levels of COVID-19, ThedaCare is seeing a record number of COVID patients in our seven hospitals. Our current model predicts COVID-19 cases will continue to rise for the next two to three weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads rapidly in Northeast and Central Wisconsin,” said Lynn Detterman, Senior Vice President of the ThedaCare South Region.

ThedaCare announced they have made the decision to defer non-urgent elective surgeries starting Jan. 17. This is for all seven of ThedaCare’s hospitals.

Not all surgeries will stop, as urgent surgeries and those that are performed on an outpatient basis will continue.

“This decision was made with the utmost concern to protect our patients, team members and communities. Urgent and emergent care needs will continue to be treated at this time. Surgeries and procedures that can safely be postponed without undue risk to the patient or the patient’s medical condition, will be rescheduled when there is appropriate staffing to do the procedures safely,” said Dr. Michael Hooker, ThedaCare Vice President and Chief Medical Officer-Acute Care.

ThedaCare says they will continue to monitor the situation and adjust surgery plans accordingly. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

