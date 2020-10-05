ThedaCare tightens visitor restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is implementing tighter visitor restrictions at its locations in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

According to a Monday release, updated restrictions include:

No visitors for COVID positive and non-COVID patients except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will be pre-arranged through care teams.

No visitors allowed for any other patients.

One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairment).

Patients presenting for outpatient care in a hospital or clinic setting are allowed to enter with their minor children, if no alternative. Children must be masked at all times.

All ThedaCare locations will be screening and requiring masks for approved visitors, contractors, and vendors at facility entrances. Masks must be worn throughout the entire visit to ThedaCare.

Other details about specific locations include:

ThedaCare Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgery Centers Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances One essential person will be allowed during Family Birth Care Visitors who are coughing or showing signs of illness will be aske to leave

The Heritage, Peabody Manor, and Juliette Manor Residents of The Heritage may not visit residents in other areas of the campus No visitors allowed, with the exception of those visiting residents who are experiencing a significant change of condition or at the end of life

ThedaCare Emergency Departments One parent/guardian allowed to accompany minor or patient with medical need

Regional Cancer Center If approved, patient can bring one essential visitor for clinic visit with provider No visitors allowed for scheduled radiation and/or chemotherapy infusion visits If medically necessary, one visitor is allowed with patient for radiation therapy or infusion visits



ThedaCare isn’t the first healthcare system imposing visitor restrictions.

In late September, Ascension Wisconsin announced it would temporarily stop in-person visitation at its St. Elizabeth Campus in Appleton, Mercy Campus in Oshkosh, and Calumet Hospital in Chilton, effective Monday, Sept. 28.

On October 1, Door County Medical Center announced, effective immediately, visitors would not be allowed.

Latest Stories