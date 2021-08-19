ThedaCare to administer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised community members

Mature adult doctor or healthcare worker, consultation with senior adult, African American female patient in office, hospital, or clinic setting. He gives patient vaccine or medicine injection. Both wear protective face masks. Coronavirus, medical exam, consultation.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced Thursday, it will begin administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

According to ThedaCare, it will begin offering the third dose of the vaccine to those with immunosuppressive conditions starting the week of August 23, at two Community Vaccination Clinics – ThedaCare Physicians-Appleton Gateway and ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah.

Health officials say the third dose of the vaccine will also be offered at primary care clinic locations that are currently able to provide the COVID vaccine during a patient’s office visit, and during vaccine-only appointments at ThedaCare Primary Care Clinics that are currently providing COVID vaccines to their patients.

“We are committed to the practice of consistent, reliable, safe and effective distribution of vaccines to patients, team members and community members throughout Northeast and Central Wisconsin,” said Mark Cockley, MD, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer and President of the Clinically Integrated Network. “We are currently offering the initial COVID vaccination series, and are developing plans to offer additional doses (third dose) and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine be administered to those with immunosuppressive conditions that include, but are not limited to:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Patients who meet the criteria can schedule an appointment at one of the Community Vaccination Clinics using My ThedaCare/My Chart, or by calling their primary care provider’s office.

“We appreciate the community’s support as our teams work quickly to offer additional doses and booster doses of the vaccine to communities,” said Dr. Cockley. “Our most powerful defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine. By updating our plans and offering the vaccine at more locations, such as primary care clinics and pediatric clinics, it ensures our patients and community members have convenient options and easy access to the protection against COVID-19.”