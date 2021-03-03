ThedaCare to target 10,000 vaccines per week

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has administered over 27,000 vaccines from Dec. through Feb., and is now targeting 10k vaccines per week.

According to ThedaCare, they are continuing to build a process based on the amount of vaccines that are received from the state.

“The health and safety of patients, team members and the community, is our number one priority,” “It is important to remember vaccine supply is limited and is expected to remain at that level at least for the next few weeks,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

27,339 vaccines have been administered from Dec. 24 through Feb. 28, according to ThedaCare.

For the week of Mar 3, ThedaCare is expecting to receive 2,108 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. All available doses have been scheduled according to ThedaCare.

“Our goal is to ensure a smooth, easy process for all who choose to receive their vaccine,” says Dr. Cockley.

ThedaCare will have four vaccine clinics open across the area for the next several weeks.

To get more information about scheduling a vaccine appointment with ThedaCare visit their website.

