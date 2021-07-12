FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare updates information for COVID testing sites for week of July 12

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced updated information for their COVID-19 testing sites for the upcoming week.

According to ThedaCare, the schedule for the week is:

  • Monday, July 12
    • Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
    • 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • Rapid & PCR testing available
  • Tuesday, July 13
    • ThedaCare Phsyciains-Neenah
    • 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • Rapid & PCR testing available
  • Wednesday, July 14
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
    • 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • Rapid & PCR testing available
  • Thursday, July 15
    • Christ the Rock Community Church
    • 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • Rapid & PCR testing available
  • Friday, July 16
    • Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
    • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Rapid & PCR testing available

The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended. Those looking for a test can sign up for one online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament

Timber Rattlers feeling the love

Gamblers President reacts to Cooper's second Stanley Cup