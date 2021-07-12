ThedaCare updates information for COVID testing sites for week of July 12

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced updated information for their COVID-19 testing sites for the upcoming week.
According to ThedaCare, the schedule for the week is:
- Monday, July 12
- Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Rapid & PCR testing available
- Tuesday, July 13
- ThedaCare Phsyciains-Neenah
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Rapid & PCR testing available
- Wednesday, July 14
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Rapid & PCR testing available
- Thursday, July 15
- Christ the Rock Community Church
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Rapid & PCR testing available
- Friday, July 16
- Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Rapid & PCR testing available
The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended. Those looking for a test can sign up for one online.