ThedaCare updates information for COVID testing sites for week of July 12

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced updated information for their COVID-19 testing sites for the upcoming week.

According to ThedaCare, the schedule for the week is:

Monday, July 12 Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rapid & PCR testing available

Tuesday, July 13 ThedaCare Phsyciains-Neenah 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rapid & PCR testing available

Wednesday, July 14 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rapid & PCR testing available

Thursday, July 15 Christ the Rock Community Church 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rapid & PCR testing available

Friday, July 16 Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rapid & PCR testing available



The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended. Those looking for a test can sign up for one online.