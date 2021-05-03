ThedaCare updates COVID testing sites info through May 7

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released more information regarding COVID-19 testing sites and dates.

According to ThedaCare the testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units.

ThedaCare’s COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:

May 3 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

May 4 Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

May 5 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

May 6 Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

May 7 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



The drive-through testing is free, according to ThedaCare. Appointments are not required, but they are recommended.

Pre-registration for an appointment can be done online.