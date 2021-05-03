FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare updates COVID testing sites info through May 7

Coronavirus

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released more information regarding COVID-19 testing sites and dates.

According to ThedaCare the testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units.

ThedaCare’s COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:

  • May 3
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • May 4
    • Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • May 5
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • May 6
    • Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • May 7
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The drive-through testing is free, according to ThedaCare. Appointments are not required, but they are recommended.

Pre-registration for an appointment can be done online.

