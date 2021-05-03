ThedaCare updates COVID testing sites info through May 7

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released more information regarding COVID-19 testing sites and dates.
According to ThedaCare the testing will be coordinated through mobile testing units.
ThedaCare’s COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:
- May 3
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- May 4
- Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- May 5
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- May 6
- Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- May 7
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, according to ThedaCare. Appointments are not required, but they are recommended.
Pre-registration for an appointment can be done online.