ThedaCare updates information regarding COVID testing

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released information about additional COVID-19 testing sites.

According to ThedaCare the schedule for the upcoming week is as follows:

Tuesday, June 1 Neuroscience Group Field – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, June 4 Culver Family Welcome Center – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



All of the sites have rapid testing available which can have most results within 15 minutes. The drive-through testing is free, and while appointments are not required, they are recommended.

Appointments can be registered online.