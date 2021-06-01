ThedaCare updates information regarding COVID testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ThedaCare announces updated COVID testing sites, rapid testing available

Drive through testing site for Covid-19 patients

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released information about additional COVID-19 testing sites.

According to ThedaCare the schedule for the upcoming week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 1
    • Neuroscience Group Field – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 2
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 3
    • Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Friday, June 4
    • Culver Family Welcome Center – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All of the sites have rapid testing available which can have most results within 15 minutes. The drive-through testing is free, and while appointments are not required, they are recommended.

Appointments can be registered online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500