ThedaCare updates information regarding COVID testing

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has released information about additional COVID-19 testing sites.
According to ThedaCare the schedule for the upcoming week is as follows:
- Tuesday, June 1
- Neuroscience Group Field – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 2
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 3
- Christ the Rock Community Church – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 4
- Culver Family Welcome Center – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
All of the sites have rapid testing available which can have most results within 15 minutes. The drive-through testing is free, and while appointments are not required, they are recommended.
Appointments can be registered online.