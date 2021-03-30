ThedaCare updates visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After heightening visitor restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ThedaCare has now modified those restrictions at long-term care facilities.

According to ThedaCare, in-person visits have now resume and long-term care residents can welcome loved ones for visits.

“The in-person visits, reconnecting residents with their loved ones, brought a lot of smiles and long overdue hugs,” says Denise Gloede, ThedaCare Vice President of Post-Acute Care.

The ThedaCare long-term facilites that have updated the restrictions are:

The Heritage

Peabody Manor

Juliette Manor

The new guidelines allow indoor in-person visitation for all residents unless:

The county’s positivity rate is above 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated

The resident has a confirmed COVID-19 infection (until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions)

The resident is in quarantine (until they have met criteria for release from quarantine)

ThedaCare says that in-person visitors will be screened and the visits will happen in a designated area that will allow for social distancing. If a new case of COVID-19 is identified among the residents or staff all in-person visitation will be suspended.

For more information regarding ThedaCare’s visitation restrictions visit their website.