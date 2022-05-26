NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With COVID-19 cases declining in the area, ThedaCare has announced an update to its visitor restrictions.

In a press release sent out by ThedaCare, a decline in COVID-19 cases has allowed ThedaCare to allow more visitor options across its system. Non-COVID patients can have two essential visitors at a time during normal visiting hours. There will be no age restrictions for the visitors.

Screeners will still be present at all ThedaCare hospitals, and masks are still required by all team members, patients and visitors. The masks are required in any public setting on ThedaCare campuses.

The public settings include:

Hallways

Cafeterias

Elevators

Waiting rooms

All clinical areas

Some of the additional restrictions are:

No visitors for COVID-positive patients, except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will be pre-arranged through care teams.

Two parents/guardians are allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

Adult patients who need care may enter with their children if childcare cannot be arranged. Children over the age of two must be masked at all times.

Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or do not comply with masking guidelines, will be asked to leave.

More information on ThedaCare’s COVID-19 policy/restrictions can be found on its website.