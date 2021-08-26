‘They can expect us there:’ demonstrators plan to return to postponed Oshkosh school board meeting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – In the Oshkosh Area School District, masks will be required indoors through October 1.

That policy was not up for debate at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

“There was nothing on the agenda last night that changed anything or needed to be voted on to make that protocol go in place,” Superintendent Bryan Davis tells Local 5.

That didn’t stop protesters from gathering outside the district’s administrative offices before the meeting, a demonstration that spilled into the meeting itself.

“We had some people that came in with signs and then began essentially to be disruptive, part of that was not following our local protocols of wearing masks inside of our school buildings,” Davis explains.

The meeting was ultimately postponed before it began.

One of the demonstrators says he stayed outside the district offices, but it’s important to him that these board meetings are attended.

“I’m not an anti-masker, I’m not an anti-vaccine guy, I speak for freedom of choice,” says Scott Behrmann.

Oshkosh isn’t the first district he’s visited.

“I’ve been in several districts, I’ve been working with medical professionals, I’ve been traveling all over the state,” Behrmann adds.

Everywhere he visits, Behrmann says he works to organize rallies to get as many people as possible into school board meetings.

Sometimes, his efforts end with a meeting getting disrupted, like Wednesday night’s meeting in Oshkosh.

“There’s a lot of emotion flying, and that’s what causes a lot of the disruption,” he explains. “So we gotta keep our emotions in control. A lot of parents are just upset.”

Behrmann says Wednesday’s postponed meeting was not a part of his playbook.

“I was very surprised,” he says. “That was not my plan.”

District officials say they have not yet rescheduled that meeting.

When they do, they say it will once again be open to the public.

“We appreciate everybody’s voice and we’ll provide an appropriate time for that during our meetings during the public comment section,” Davis explains, “but it needs to be appropriate and within the guidelines that we’ve set up.”

When that meeting is set, Behrmann says he’ll be back.

“We will be there, we will have a rally beforehand, and they can expect us there,” he explains.