“They’re going to be small gatherings, no more than eight or nine” locals share their holiday plans

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- With Christmas Day this Saturday, people are planning their gathering plans. ” “They’re going to be small gatherings, no more than eight or nine for each group that we’re with,” said Stephanie Hendrix of Green Bay.

Hendrix spoke with Local 5’s Eric Richards and says she and her family are vaccinated against the Coronavirus. ” Everyone has had their booster shot too,” said Hendrix.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Health has issued a new advisory as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state. They are recommending testing for the virus before and after any holiday gatherings. They also say if you are positive for COVID-19, it’s best to stay home.

Mark Prust of Algoma, says he and his family will also have a small gathering. “We’re going to probably spend it alone. We have our son in Green Bay with one grandson and they’re busy on the other side,” said Prust. He also says he is fully vaccinated and thinks everyone should take it easy. “Just enjoy a nice quiet evening,” said Prust.

Larger families are also adjusting due to the pandemic. Christopher Natal of Green Bay says one of the highlights of the Christmas season for him is getting together with everyone. That will not be the case this year. “Sometimes we have a big gathering, but this year I think we’re going to keep it nice and close,” said Natal.

Bonnie is a hospital worker, who has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also says her family will be holding a smaller gathering. ” We’re just doing a smaller meal,” she said.

The DHS is also recommending if you haven’t received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that you do so ahead of any gatherings. Additionally, if you are indoors, face coverings are also recommended regardless of vaccination status.