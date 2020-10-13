Third Wisconsin prison experiences coronavirus outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there’s been another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.

The DOC says the Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility had 127 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners as of Monday.

Two other prisons, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution, are still in the midst of two large outbreaks.

As of Monday, Kettle Moraine had 412 active cases among inmates and Oshkosh had 346.

Sturtevant is a small unit of Racine Correctional and is located adjacent to the larger prison.

The facilities are counted as one prison on the DOC’s data dashboard.

Last week, the DOC reported more than 300 active cases of COVID-19 at Oshkosh Correctional.

