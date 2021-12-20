‘This is critically important’: Wisconsin issues public health advisory over Omicron variant

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a public health advisory as the Omicron variant is expected to cause an increase in disease activity in the upcoming weeks.

According to officials, the public health advisory calls on all Wisconsinites to take ‘urgent action’ to help prevent more hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. Officials say that an increase in COVID-19 cases will overwhelm the health care system.

“I urge every Wisconsinite to take immediate action and get the COVID-19 vaccine and your booster dose if you haven’t received it already—this is critically important for mitigating surges in hospitalizations and deaths across our state,” said Governor Tony Evers.

The DHS is asking all Wisconsinites to take the following actions:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster dose as soon as you are eligible

Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces when others are present who do not live with you

Celebrate safely over the holidays by keeping gatherings small, getting tested before visiting others and staying home if you have symptoms

“Keep holiday gatherings small, stay home if you have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and get tested before spending time with people you do not live with,” says Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The DHS is holding a Dec. 20 briefing regarding the state’s COVID-19 response.