‘This is unacceptable’ Wisconsin officials request more COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin has requested that the federal government send more of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials called on the federal government to allocate more Pfizer vaccine to Wisconsin as the state was informed yesterday Wisconsin will only be receiving 35,100 doses of Pfizer. The initial doses allocated for this week were 49,725.

“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised. Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, Wisconsin officials also called on the federal government to provide clarity on COVID-19 vaccine allocations. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, and Wisconsin Emergency Management have all been working around the clock to allocate and distribute vaccines throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Currently, the federal government informs states of their allocation late in the week for the next week’s shipment.