Thompson Center on Lourdes temporarily closing due to spread of COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Thompson Center on Lourdes will temporarily close due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.

According to a Wednesday release, the nonprofit organization that serves adults age 50 and older will be temporarily closed starting on Friday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

“Throughout the Fox Valley Region, Public Officers are issuing a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert,” the release reads. “Due to the influx in COVID-19 positive tests, public health officials are not able to notify cases and their contacts in a timely manner. Hospitals are implementing their emergency plans. Organizations are being asked to take action to stop the spread. TCoL wants to be a good corporate citizen to ensure we are doing our part to flatten the curve.”

Executive Director Liz Neuman says that, to TCol’s knowledge, no staff member, volunteer, or participant has COVID-19. This “decision is being made because of the increasing COVID-19 cases and the call to action from the health departments.”

TCoL says it will continue monitoring the metrics health agencies are using to measure COVID-19 and, when the measures are acceptable, TCoL will reopen.

