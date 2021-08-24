Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies

Coronavirus

University of Wisconsin System

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is pushing back against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies.

System schools implemented a range of protocols this month heading into the fall semester, including mask and testing mandates.

Republican lawmakers responded by voting to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 policies without approval from the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee.

Thompson said Tuesday that the system doesn’t need political approval for every internal management decision and legally controls access to its buildings and facilities.

