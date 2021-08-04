Those who get vaccinated at Wisconsin State Fair will receive a free cream puff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair will get a free cream puff.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the deal Wednesday. The governor said AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will run the clinic at the fair in West Allis.

The clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Anyone who gets a shot at the clinic will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.

“For 52 years, Kathy and I haven’t missed a State Fair—except for last year, of course—and we’ve shared some of our favorite memories here, including eating our fair share of Wisconsin cream puffs,” said Gov. Evers. 

The incentive comes as COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The fair begins Thursday and is scheduled to run through Aug. 15.

