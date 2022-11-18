FRIDAY 11/18/2022, 3:05 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths.

Today’s Total Nov. 11th Total Total Positive Cases 1,684,100 1,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,512 (61.8%) N/A Updated Booster 812,264 (13.9%) N/A COVID-19 Deaths 13,731 13,700 (+31) Ever Hospitalized 67,689 67,451 (+238)

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 469 patients. Of those, 61 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 4.1% were on ventilators.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting zero counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels.

13 counties in the state of Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of the 13, three of them are located in northeast Wisconsin: Florence, Langlade, and Marinette County.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.