Three NE Wisconsin health departments announce first coronavirus community-wide testing site

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Public Health and Human Services, De Pere Health Department, and the Oneida Nation Health Department have announced on May 3 that they will open the first community-wide testing site at the Resch Center on May 4.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree, De Pere Health Officer Debbie Armbruster, and Oneida Nation Health Department Public Health Officer Michelle Myers said in a joint statement, “We are excited to be able to offer community-wide testing to symptomatic individuals who live or work in Brown County.”

They continued, “We have been working around the clock with our state, local and federal partners to make this site become a reality. Community testing will allow us to quickly identify individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 and get them the care they need.”

Health officials say the hours of operation at the Resch Center are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. No testing will be offered on Sunday.

The departments report that appointments are limited to 45 individuals per hour of operation. They add that interpreters will be on-site to assist those individuals who primarily speak Spanish, Hmong, and Somali. Staff will also be able to access virtual translation for other languages as needed.

The health departments say symptomatic individuals who live or work in Brown County must make an appointment through the Brown County website.

For those that don’t have internet access, there will be a call-in option to sign up for testing.

According to the Brown County Health and Human Services – Public Health Division, the following symptoms qualify for an individual to set up an appointment to get a free COVID-19 test:

· Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F

· Subjective fever; if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever.

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Sore throat

· Headache

· Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

· Muscle aches (myalgia)

· New loss of taste or smell

