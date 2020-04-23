Thursday coronavirus briefing with Gov. Evers, other Wisconsin officials

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will participate in a media briefing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the status of the state’s response to the coronavirus.
Gov. Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor.
WFRV Local 5 will stream the full media briefing above.
