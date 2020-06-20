FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Timber Rattlers and Fox Communities Credit Union host two-night movie and fireworks special event

Coronavirus

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents will be able to enjoy a movie and fireworks on June 26 and 27 at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

According to the Timber Rattlers, they have partnered with the Fox Communities Credit Union to host a two-night special at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium that will feature a movie followed by a fireworks show.

Community Development Officer Lynn Marie Hopfensperger said, “The staff and members at Fox Communities Credit Union have been asking for fun, but safe things to do with their kids, and the first place we thought of was the Timber Rattlers…The stadium offers something for everyone, and it is large enough to have social distancing, and who doesn’t like free cookies!”

Event officials say the parking lot will open at 5:30 p.m. both nights while the gates to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. with a movie showtime of 7:30 p.m.

The movies featured each night will be different starting with The Lion King, the live-action version on June 26 followed by the film Star Wars: A New Hope on June 27.

The organization says there will be a limited number of tickets available to ensure social distancing practices and all tickets to the movie nights must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased through the Timber Rattlers website.

“We are excited to begin to provide summer entertainment to the community in a safe and healthy manner and we could not be doing this without our great relationship and partnership with Fox Communities Credit Union,” said Timber Rattlers President, Rob Zerjav. “These two movie nights are just the beginning of a larger summer plan and we look forward to unveiling that in the coming weeks.”

