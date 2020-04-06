Breaking News
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that governor cannot postpone Tuesday's presidential primary, despite virus outbreak fears
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Timber Rattlers cancel all April events

Grand Chute, Wis. (WFRV) – The Timber Rattlers announced on Monday that they are canceling their scheduled April events at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to the organization, the events canceled include Fan Fest on April 7, the Welcome Home Banquet on April 8, and the series against the Burlington Bees to open the 2020 season on April 8, 9, and 10.

The Timber Rattlers say that on Wednesday at 6 p.m., they will be posting a video of an interview with Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster, Lane Grindle, who was the scheduled guest for this year’s Welcome Home Banquet.

The interview will be posted on the Timber Rattlers YouTube and Facebook pages.

The Timber Rattlers note the Easter Brunch that was to be held in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club on April 11 and the home-stand against the Peoria Chiefs on April 20 through the 22, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels on April 23 through the 26 have also been cancelled.

The organization says fans can still keep up with the Timber Rattlers right from home announcing they have begun posting on the team blog, Rattle Radio, a daily series called, This Date in Timber Rattlers History, allowing fans to look back at memorable games from the past 25 seasons of Timber Rattlers baseball. 

The team has also announced that MiLB.TV is streaming every available game from the 2019 season for free.

Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav says, “During this difficult time, we want to do our best to keep our fans informed, but also realize that there are much more important things going on in the world.”

Zerjav continues, “Whenever we are given the green light to play baseball, we will be ready to go.  Until then, we will continue to post through our social media channels and keep fans as entertained as possible while we all practice social distancing.”

The Timber Rattlers report that promotions and giveaways for the cancelled games are in the process of being rescheduled by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers front office and that a new promotional calendar will be announced once more information on the schedule for the 2020 season is known.  

All tickets to un-played games can be exchanged for any remaining game during the 2020 season, based on availability. 

The organization says, “As we better understand a start date for the 2020 season, we will be in touch with all our season ticket and ticket package holders with more information.”

For more information on tickets and postponed games visit, milb.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

