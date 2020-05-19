1  of  2
Timber Rattlers deliver around 1,000 lunches to Fox Valley Boys & Girls Club

Coronavirus

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Timber Rattlers will be delivering nearly 1,000 brown bag lunches to local kids in need.

The midwest baseball league started delivering lunches on Monday through a non-contact delivery method and will continue doing so until Friday.

Each day the Timber Rattlers say they will be giving out 200 lunches to children. The lunches will include a Cher-Make Hotdog, a whole wheat bun, raw carrots & dip, an apple, and condiments.

The Boys’ & Girls’ Club have stated they will provide milk and whole wheat crackers for the children as well.

Timber Rattlers President, Rob Zerjav said, “We are very proud to help out during this time and for such a worthy cause.”

He continued, “Our food and beverage staff has remained busy over the past month preparing to-go dinners for our fans and now they are going above and beyond to donate their time and resources to provide these meals to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club. We also couldn’t do this without the support of two of our great partners, Fox Communities Credit Union and Cher-Make Sausage Company.”

Lunches are being distributed by the Boys’ & Girls’ Club of the Fox Valley at its downtown Appleton location.

Community Development Officer for Fox Communities Credit Union Lynn Marie Hopfensperger said, “One of the strengths of our communities is the teamwork we do to solve the current issues.”

Hopfensperger continued, “Getting good nutritious food to kids is a priority, and we appreciate what it took to get that to happen with our friends. Baseball may not be happening at this time, but that did nothing to diminish the spirit of the Timber Rattlers and Cher-Make.”

