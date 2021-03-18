Tip Tip Double Tip Campaign Launches in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The service industry has been hit hard by the pandemic so one local business man decided to do something about it.

Carl Romenesko, the creator of Tip, Tip, Double Tip, “Tip Tip Double Tip. It’s a campaign that I started and with the help of fox community credit union as one of our main sponsors we then went out and solicited 21 different restaurants and taverns that serve food and our goal is to help the servers, the waitress staff, the bartenders and cooks.”

The goal of the Tip, Tip, Double Tip campaign is to not only get everyone to increase their tips while they are out but to come and support locally owned businesses and they’re attracting more patrons to these places with a gift card drawing.

“A double exposure of allowing the restaurants involved,” said Romenesko. “This will create traffic for the restaurants.”

Anyone can participate in the campaign and win a prize of a $25 gift card to one of 21 participating restaurants in the Fox Valley.

All you need to do is stop by one of those locations and put your name in the tip tip double tip entry box.

Brian Striegel, the owner of Camelot Bar and Grill said, “I’ve known Carl for quite a while and he came in saying he wants to help the service industry business out and try to help the waitstaff so he came up with the Tip Tip Double Tip Campaign.”

Owners are hoping this campaign gets more people in the door and more money in their staffs pockets.

“The waitstaff and the service industry can use a little bit of extra help,” said Striegel. “It’s been really tough on them with the places being shut down longer and not as many hours available so the people that stuck it out, I’d like to see them get some help.”

“The restaurants have been hit especially hard and especially a lot of their employees, I have talked to quite a few of the owners that I know personally and they were very pleased there are a lot of people that are extra tipping,” Romenesko.