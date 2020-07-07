Titletown reopening slowly, with increased safety measures

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, Titletown reopened with a few activities and changes in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Titletown has been closed since Mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the time off, the team at Titletown has been working on ways to reopen that is safe for both guests and employees going forward. “There are signs at each entry point, which provides some of the updates like social distancing and best practices,” said Mallory Steinberg of Titletown. Additionally there are hand sanitizing stations throughout the property. Guests will also see increased cleaning in high touch areas.

Face masks are encouraged while on the property, but are not required. If you are participating in any activities, you are asked to pre-register to assist with crowd control levels. Communal equipment will not be given out until further notice, so you are encouraged to bring your own. “Everyone is asked to follow the guidelines in place by the Brown County Public Health Department,” said Mallory. For the latest information on activities, changes and events visit https://www.titletown.com/

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak