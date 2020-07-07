Titletown transitions back to in-person programming

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown will be welcoming back the community with in-person park programming starting on July 7.

Titletown which closed its in-person programs back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it will be reopening its in-person programming services with new safety precautions.

The organization said the month of July will feature a mix of programs held in-person and online and added that the programs transitioning to in-person services will be continuations of programs that were held virtually during the month of June.

Officials said Titletown is implementing new procedures to ensure guests and participants can stay healthy and safe including many in-person activities requiring registration, capacity limits will be set in programs, as well as encouraging the use of face masks.

Packers officials shared that Titletown’s football field, playground, and game courts are now open, but guests will need to bring their own equipment.

The Turn and 46 Below will be opening for public access on July 10. To see a list of activities available or to register for classes, click here.

