To fish or not to fish? Anglers along the Wisconsin & U.P. border urged to keep their distance

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Early Spring along the Menominee River usually means people are lined up along the banks trying to catch their daily limit of Walleye fish. Due to restrictions places in both Michigan and Wisconsin, those anglers are being warned by police to adhere to social distancing protocol.

In a post shared by both the Menominee City Police Department and the Marinette County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department, if people are unable to maintain a six foot distance between them, the walkway spanning the bridge between the two towns will be closed.

Both law enforcement offices are encouraging people to either use waders or find their own spot along the river banks. As of Monday, both offices who encounter people not following the social distancing guidelines are encouraged to move along. They hope it does not come to a point where officers and deputies are forced to issue tickets to people for fishing too close together.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, spawning season for Walleye just started and continues through early May.

If you are looking to get outside and catch some fish, the Wisconsin DNR also suggests Walleyes are primarily minnow feeders, but leeches, small bullheads, nightcrawlers, and various small plugs are favorite baits.

The Michigan DNR offers a little more insight for reeling in Walleye. They claim early in the season you should fish with lead-head jigs tipped with minnows or with plastic grub bodies. As the season progresses, trolling with plugs (such as Rapalas and Wiggle Warts) or spoons or with spinners and crawler harnesses becomes the preferred method.

Authorities in Menominee and Marinette are doing their part to follow guidelines as well. They are fully stocked on gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer to serve the public safely and responsibly.

