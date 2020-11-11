TODAY: Brown County ‘Faces of COVID-19’ briefing to focus on ‘New Way to Holiday’

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County healthcare systems are again coming together with Brown County Public Health to provide a Faces of COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

This is the fourth in a series of weekly media briefings designed to share stories of those directly impacted by the pandemic in Northeast Wisconsin.

The briefing will be hosted by Northeast Wisconsin’s healthcare systems – Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Bellin Health Systems, and Prevea Health/HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals – in collaboration with Brown County Public Health.

This week, the briefing will focus on ‘A New Way to Holiday.’ Participants include:

A contact tracer about what types of events/activities are leading to higher infection rates.

An essential worker will discuss how she is adjusting her holiday plans.

A woman who will share her firsthand story of how even a small family gathering can have devastating consequences.

Behavioral health specialists will provide concrete language to use when discussing the holidays with your family and friends and they will also address the grief many are feeling this holiday season even if they have not lost a loved one.

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 1 p.m.

Previous briefings included COVID-19 patients and families sharing their stories, local healthcare workers shared their stories, and the most recent briefing, which focused on behavioral and mental health.

