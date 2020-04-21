Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park, mayor says

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – A new resident of Tampa was recently caught not following social distancing guidelines.

According to Mayor Jane Castor, a Tampa Parks and Recreation employee was patrolling a downtown park when she noticed a man working out.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Mayor Castor said the staff member approached the man to tell him it was closed… and came face-to-face with Tom Brady!

The former New England Patriots quarterback officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20.

Brady has been quite busy in between workouts since he got to Tampa including trying to file trademarks for “Tompa bay”, Tampa Brady” and “TB X TB”.

Packers, Brewers, Bucks, High School and all the latest in Wisconsin sports from WFRV Local 5

The football star is currently residing at Derek Jeter’s mansion in Tampa.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"