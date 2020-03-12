Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on Hanks’ social media.

Hanks issued the following statement:

Hello folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

Take care of yourselves!

