Total COVID-19 deaths in WI over 8.2k, total positive cases near 760k

WEDNESDAY 10/13/2021 2:07 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 759,278 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,217 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,735 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 8,358 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 336 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases759,278756,855 (+2,370)
Received one dose of vaccine3,331,977 (57.2%)3,327,906 (57.2%)
Fully vaccinated3,172,673 (54.5%)3,167,691 (54.4%)
COVID-19 deaths8,2178,194
Ever hospitalized40,59940,279 (+320)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,122 patients. Of those, 317 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 27.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,434,085 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, October 6, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 17 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 55 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Waushara County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growing critically high case activity levels.

Five Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing no significant change in critically high levels – Green Lake, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, Kewaunee County is the only one.

The Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growing very high case activity levels is Menominee County.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels – Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Winnebago County are showing no significant change.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

