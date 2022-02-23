WEDNESDAY 2/23/2022 1:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,378,564 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 11,800 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 27,376 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 7,999 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,378,564 1,377,596 (+986) Received one dose of vaccine 3,723,666 (63.8%) 3,722,878 (63.8%) Fully vaccinated 3,514,455 (60.3%) 3,513,043 (60.2%) COVID-19 deaths 11,800 11,760 (+40) Ever hospitalized 58,493 58,408 (+85) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 994 patients. Of those, 197 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 19.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 9,265,601 vaccines and 1,909,029 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Feb. 23.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, February 16, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, one county is experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 71 are in the very high range, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, zero counties are showing growth.

Three counties, Green Lake, Kewaunee, and Waushara County, are seeing no significant change in very high levels.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago County are shrinking in very high COVID-91 case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.