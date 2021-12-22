Total COVID-19 related deaths in WI surpasses 9.8k, rising by 39 new deaths

WEDNESDAY 12/22/2021 1:57 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 952,442 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 9,804 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 21,684 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 29 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 952,442 947,419 (+3,417) Received one dose of vaccine 3,591,936 (61.6%) 3,587,257 (61.5%) Fully vaccinated 3,378,349 (57.9%) 3,373,929 (57.8%) COVID-19 deaths 9,804 9,765 (+39) Ever hospitalized 49,961 49,757 (+204) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,658 patients. Of those, 434 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 25.5% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 8,435,612 vaccines and 1,482,957 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Dec. 22.

As of Wednesday, December 15, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 40 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 32 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Outagamie, Waushara, and Winnebago County are Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, and Shawano County are seeing no significant change.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, Door County is seeing growth.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels are Manitowoc, Menominee, and Waupaca County.

Zero Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.