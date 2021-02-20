Total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in ICU declines reports Wisconsin DHS

SATURDAY 2/20/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 559,172 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,284 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,318 (1.7%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 9,575 (1.7%) yesterday.

A total of 3,147,673 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,802 test results available today, 14.08% were positive. DHS says 2,588,501 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 370 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,179 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 559,172 558,496 (+674) Active cases 9,318 (1.7%) 9,575 (1.7%) Recovered cases 543,411 (97.2%) 542,495 (97.2%) Negative tests 2,588,501 2,584,375 (+4,126) Patients hospitalized 370 391 (-21) COVID-19 patients in ICU 96 107 (-11) Hospital beds available 2,179 (20%) 2,333 (+154) Ever hospitalized 25,716 (4.6%) 25,635 (+81) COVID-19 deaths 6,284 (1.1%) 6,267 (+17) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 19, a total of 1,410,300 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,119,705 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing, shrinking, or no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waupaca.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.