Total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in ICU declines reports Wisconsin DHS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 2/20/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 559,172 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,284 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,318 (1.7%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 9,575 (1.7%) yesterday.

A total of 3,147,673 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,802 test results available today, 14.08% were positive. DHS says 2,588,501 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 370 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,179 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases559,172558,496 (+674)
Active cases9,318 (1.7%)9,575 (1.7%)
Recovered cases543,411 (97.2%)542,495 (97.2%)
Negative tests2,588,5012,584,375 (+4,126)
Patients hospitalized370391 (-21)
COVID-19 patients in ICU96107 (-11)
Hospital beds available2,179 (20%)2,333 (+154)
Ever hospitalized25,716 (4.6%)25,635 (+81)
COVID-19 deaths6,284 (1.1%)6,267 (+17)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 19, a total of 1,410,300 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,119,705 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS
Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing, shrinking, or no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waupaca.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kaukauna wrestling looks to cap off season with state team title

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon holds court, FVA road teams advance in regionals

Kimberly, Notre Dame, Freedom girls advance to sectional finals

State Hockey: St. Mary's Springs back in state final, Notre Dame falls in semis

Coleman wrestling going for history at team state championships

St. Mary's Springs eyes state title repeat